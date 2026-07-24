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How do scientists know if climate change made a heat wave, extreme storm or wildfire worse?

By Kevin T. Smiley, Associate Professor of Sociology, Louisiana State University
Deepti Singh, Associate Professor School of the Environment, Washington State University
Jennifer Marlon, Research Scientist, Yale University
Jim Hurrell, Professor and Scott Presidential Chair in Environmental Science and Engineering, Colorado State University
A National Academy of Sciences report examined the latest advances in extreme event attribution science. As four of the authors explain, the type of disaster makes a difference.The Conversation


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