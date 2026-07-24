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Colorado prepares for screwworms, as the pest that was eradicated in 1966 returns to the US

By Sarah Tomlinson, Veterinarian and Senior Research Scholar, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University
New World screwworm, a concerning pest that mainly impacts livestock and wildlife, was detected in South Texas in June 2026. It has since expanded northward in Texas, and there was one case in New Mexico as of July 23, 2026.

The cases mark the return of a pest that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1966.
The Conversation


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