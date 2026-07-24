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Human Rights Observatory

India: Invoking of extraordinary police powers amid Delhi protests an “affront to human rights”

By Amnesty International
Responding to the decision by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor to invoke powers under India’s National Security Act (NSA) that allow police to hold people in administrative detention without procedural guarantees, including the right to be informed of the grounds of detention and the possibility to challenge it before judicial authorities, Aakar Patel, Chair of the Board of Amnesty International India, said:  “This deeply concerning move is an affront to […] The post India: Invoking of extraordinary police powers amid Delhi protests an “affront to human rights”  appeared first on Amnesty International.…


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