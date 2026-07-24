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Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: bad week on the home front for Volodymyr Zelensky

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
To lose a defence minister in time of war is a blow. To also lose a commander-in-chief is a crisis.The Conversation


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