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Human Rights Observatory

Labor national conference backs use of telehealth in voluntary assisted dying care

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Labor’s national conference has written into the party platform support for telehealth as part of voluntary assisted dying care.

The amendment, passed on a voice vote, was the first of the conference that has been contested. It said:

Labor will remove barriers that exist in federal law to the provision of end-of-life care (including via telehealth) as part of lawful access to voluntary assisted dying in the states and territories, while maintaining appropriate clinical safeguards.

Moving the amendment, Ryan Batchelor, a member of the…The Conversation


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