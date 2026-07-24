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Human Rights Observatory

UK: Manchester Mayoral Candidates Should Condemn UAE Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From left to right: Bev Craig, Geraldine Coggins, Phil Eckersley, and Richard Kilpatrick, in Manchester, UK, July 8, 2026. © 2026 Gary Roberts/Sopa Images via Reuters (London) – Candidates in the upcoming Greater Manchester mayoral by-election should publicly commit to engaging with the Emirati government on its egregious human rights record if elected, Human Rights Watch and FairSquare said today in a joint letter to the candidates.The UAE has invested billions of pounds into both Manchester and its football club, Manchester City.  July 24, 2026 …


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