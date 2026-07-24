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Bennelong in London is an inquisitive play that will make you rethink the past as you know it

By Liza-Mare Syron, Scientia Associate Professor and Co-Associate Dean Indigenous (ADA), UNSW
The new play by award-winning playwright Jane Harrrison examines who has the authority to tell Aboriginal stories, and how they should be told.The Conversation


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