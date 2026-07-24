The World Cup was meant to be carbon-neutral. FIFA hasn’t released the figures, so we built a computer model to check
By Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Science, Sports Analytics and AI, The University of Western Australia; Audencia
Sara Louise Walker, Professor of Energy, University of Birmingham
The bid committee for the 2026 World Cup aimed for a carbon neutral event. Green groups predicted an environmental disaster. Who was right?
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- Friday, July 24, 2026