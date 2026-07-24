How does parent-child interaction therapy work? And who can use it?
By Shawna Mastro Campbell, Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology, Bond University
Melanie J. Zimmer-Gembeck, Professor of Psychology, Griffith University
Tanya Hawes, Program Co-ordinator/ Psychologist, Griffith University
Children thrive when parents are warm and responsive to their needs, while also providing clear guidance and setting limits. This is known as authoritative parenting.
But most parents will tell you authoritative parenting is easier said than done, especially when children have frequent intense emotions, big behaviours, meltdowns and outright defiance.
These challenges can lead parents to wish they had a parenting coach helping them know what to do and say.
Parent-child interaction therapy aims to do just that. It has been used in parts of Australia for
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- Friday, July 24, 2026