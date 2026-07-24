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Human Rights Observatory

Teachers and doctors are losing the ability to self-regulate. What are the risks?

By Vivienne Anderson, Professor of Education, University of Otago
Gabrielle McDonald, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Peter Crampton, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
New laws will give ministers control of previously independent regulatory bodies in education and health, potentially undermining their public advocacy roles.The Conversation


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