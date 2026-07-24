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A time-travelling king and visit from Nessie: inside the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

By David Simes, PhD Candidate, Te Whare Ngangahau – Theatre and Performance Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The Commonwealth Games has always been a competition shaped by its history as well as its sport. Previously known as the “British Empire Games”, the competition is perhaps viewed by many as the “Olympics-lite”, a place where smaller nations and territories get their time to shine (although Australia, England and Canada dominate the medal table).

For others, it is a perpetual reminder of the presence of colonisation on our shores, a place where the damaging and violent histories of the British Empire are set aside for the “greater good” of sporting glory.

This year’s games…The Conversation


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