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Human Rights Observatory

The Origin Energy breach has been unusual – but there are ways to better protect your data

By Mohiuddin Ahmed, Associate Professor in Cyber Security, Adelaide University
Abu Barkat ullah (Barkat), Associate Professor of Cyber Security, University of Canberra
This week, customers of Origin Energy learned their personal details have been stolen in a data breach. They joined the customers of other major companies, including Qantas, Optus and Medicare, who have been hacked in recent years.

Origin has some 4.8 million customers, making it the nation’s largest electricity and gas retailer, but the company has not confirmed how many people were affected.

On Friday, a media outlet contacted…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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