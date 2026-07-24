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Human Rights Observatory

Does using a reusable cup make you less likely to protest climate change? We tracked 2,800 Australians to find out

By Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW
Omid Ghasemi, Research Associate in Behavioural Science at the Institute for Climate Risk & Response, UNSW
Reusable cups, recycling, taking public transport, eating “greener”, cycling to work – we are all familiar with the kinds of actions we can take to reduce our personal environmental impact.

Does this promotion of individual behaviours crowd out or distract from support for large-scale action on climate change? Is it a convenient distraction perpetrated by corporations…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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