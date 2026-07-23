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Human Rights Observatory

Why you should think twice before rescuing a wild animal

By Michelle Campbell-Ward, Associate Professor, Wildlife and Avian Medicine, University of Sydney
Anne Quain, Senior Lecturer, Sydney School of Veterinary Science, University of Sydney
Imagine you’re driving down a windy road when you spot an injured possum.

Your instincts might tell you to hit the brakes, check what’s wrong and bundle it into your car.

Research shows many of us want to help wild animals in distress. This may be out of empathy, obligation or simply wanting to do the right thing.

But as Australia rapidly responds to its first cases of H5N1…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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