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Human Rights Observatory

China’s Police Harass Animal Protection Supporters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pedestrian walks a dog in Chongqing, China, on December 17, 2024. © 2024 Cheng Xin/Getty Images Two incidents of videoed cruelty of stray animals in China this summer have triggered widespread outrage. Both spread rapidly online, and both showed a familiar government response: censorship, intimidation, and dispersion.In late June, videos of four boys cruelly mistreating and burning a dog and her puppies in Jieyang, Guangdong province, circulated widely online. Public outrage was swift and overwhelming: paid billboards and other advertisements appeared in over 100…


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