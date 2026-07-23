Can we alter ocean chemistry to absorb carbon? Here are the pros and cons
By Harris Anderson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal, CSIRO
Andrew Lenton, Research Lead, Carbon Dioxide Removal, CSIRO
Mathieu Mongin, Research scientist, CSIRO
As the planet warms, countries around the world are racing to meet their net zero targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
To achieve this, we must collectively curb our net greenhouse gas emissions. These gases – the largest contributor being carbon dioxide (CO₂) – act as a cosmic blanket by trapping…
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- Thursday, July 23, 2026