How can Year 7 and 8 students make the most of their electives?
By Donna Pendergast, Professor, Griffith Institute for Educational Research and School of Education and Professional Studies, Griffith University, Griffith University
Katherine Main, Senior Lecturer in Education, Griffith University
Many students in years 7 and 8 begin choosing their own electives at school for the first time. These are typically subjects such as technology, arts, languages and music, that are taken alongside core units, including English, maths and science.
The middle years of schooling (typically considered Years 6 to 9) are a crucial period of development, when…
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- Thursday, July 23, 2026