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Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s Military Forcibly Disappears Opposition Politician

By Human Rights Watch
It has been 13 days since armed soldiers seized Muwanga Kivumbi, a deputy president for the National Unity Platform, Uganda’s main opposition party. He has not been heard from since and the authorities have yet to account for his whereabouts. Click to expand Image Muwanga Kivumbi. © 2021 Ssemmanda will/Wikimedia On July 10, the day after a court released Kivumbi on bail on politically related terrorism charges, armed plainclothes and uniformed soldiers dragged him from his car at a police roadblock on the outskirts of Kampala and drove off with him to an unknown location. A victim…


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