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Human Rights Observatory

Why air travel can be so hard on the body

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
At any given point there are hundreds of thousands of people in the skies travelling by air. For many, these journeys will pass by without consequence. But for some, a routine flight may trigger a health emergency.

Although these events are rare, with the demand and availability of air travel increasing, so too is the likelihood of an in-flight emergency occurring. A study last year showed that one in every 212 flights experiences some kind of in-flight emergency, while in 2013 it only occurred on an estimated…The Conversation


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