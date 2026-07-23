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Human Rights Observatory

Thinking about life inside: how performance is creating space for a discussion of crime and punishment

By Saul Hewish, Teaching Fellow in Theatre Practice, University of Warwick
Sarah Bartley, Co-Programme Leader, MA Applied Theatre; Senior Lecturer, Applied and Community Performance, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama
The informal role of prison philosopher is taken up by incarcerated people across the world. With time on their hands and a proximity to other people, systems of control and narratives of morality, people in prison are well positioned to practice philosophy.

This is the terrain that Dennis Kelly’s six-part BBC television drama Waiting for the Out, released…The Conversation


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