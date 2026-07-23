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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Fewer cheap flights, more international suitcases – South Florida’s tourism outlook for 2027

By Michael Cheng, Dean and Professor of Hospitality Management, Florida International University
What happens after a city hosts the world? Miami is about to find out.

In 2026 the city hosted seven FIFA World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal and the bronze final. The city’s broader calendar also featured the College Football Playoff national championship game, the World Baseball Classic and the


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