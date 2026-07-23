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Human Rights Observatory

There’s a business case for companies to embrace sustainability – if it’s pitched the right way

By Israa Ameen Thiab, Pollution Prevention Engineer, Rochester Institute of Technology
Clyde Eiríkur Hull, Professor of Management, Rochester Institute of Technology
Sustainable business practices are often seen as a luxury that only rich countries can afford. And these days, some of the biggest economies, including the U.S., are backtracking on those commitments.

But what if businesses had an incentive to adopt practices that help the environment because it made sense for the bottom line?

We…The Conversation


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