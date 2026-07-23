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Human Rights Observatory

Replacing gas stoves with electric stoves greatly reduces asthma symptoms

By Ashwini Sehgal, Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
More than one-third of American households rely on natural gas stoves to prepare their meals.

Burning natural gas generates carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change. But cooking on gas stoves is also an under-recognized and important source of indoor air pollution. Combustion of natural gas creates nitrogen…The Conversation


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