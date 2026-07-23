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What is open-source AI? A software engineering researcher explains

By Jeffrey Young, Principal Research Scientist, Partnership for an Advanced Computing Environment, Georgia Institute of Technology
You’ve probably heard artificial intelligence models described as “open” or “closed.” These are not descriptions of the model’s personality. Large language model AIs like the one under the hood of ChatGPT don’t have actual personalities, despite appearances.

The labels refer to whether all of the information about how an AI model works is publicly available and the model can be modified, or whether the model’s developer keeps its inner workings secret and the model itself private property.

Open-source software


The concept of open-source software originated in the…The Conversation


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