Public opinion on abortion has shifted 4 years after Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade
By Laurel Elder, Professor of Political Science, Hartwick College
Mary-Kate Lizotte, Professor of Political Science, Augusta University
Steven Greene, Professor of Political Science, North Carolina State University
More Americans now hold absolutist positions, supporting legal access to abortion in all or most cases and opposing government regulation altogether.
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- Thursday, July 23, 2026