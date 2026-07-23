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Human Rights Observatory

New Trump administration rules on federal science funding could make American research slower, costlier and harder to share

By Aliasger K. Salem, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Iowa
Beyond deprioritizing scientific merit, the Trump administration’s proposal also restricts researchers’ ability to share their findings and collaborate with each other.The Conversation


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