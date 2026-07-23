As ICE’s tech-enabled dragnet and surveillance expand, activists are fighting back with data of their own
By Sarah Grant, PhD Student, Social and Cultural Analysis, Concordia University
Chris Hurl, Associate Professor, Dept of Sociology and Anthropology, Concordia University
Kevin Walby, Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Grassroots activists and marginalized communities are ‘flipping the script’ on surveillance by watching, documenting and gathering information about powerful institutions such as ICE from below.
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- Thursday, July 23, 2026