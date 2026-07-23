How can rural communities benefit from South Africa’s green energy transition? A solar farm in Limpopo offers clues
By Helena Hastie, Lecturer in Geography, University of Exeter
Adedayo Adeleke, Senior Lecturer: Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, University of Pretoria, South Africa, University of Pretoria
Damien Mansell, Associate Professor of Geographical Information Science, University of Exeter
Simon Hull, Associate professor, University of Cape Town
Solar farms can bring jobs, but the story of one South African community shows that rural residents who give up their land need more say in how benefits are shared.
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- Thursday, July 23, 2026