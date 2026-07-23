Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melts in your mouth, but not in your car: the ongoing scientific quest to create heat-resistant chocolate

By Ana Isabel Terraes Huerta, Técnico medio de investigación de la Facultad de Química de Valencia, Universitat de València
Eva Soriano Vega, Técnica Investigación (Servei Central de Suport a la Investigació Experimental-SCSIE), Universitat de València
There are few pleasures greater than letting a piece of chocolate melt slowly on your tongue. Indeed, the proximity of chocolate’s melting point to our own body temperature is one of the reasons it is so widely appreciated.

But this quality also makes it go soft and lose shape when temperatures rise, making it hard to store and transport in warm climates. To overcome this limitation, the food industry has developed several ways to make heat-resistant chocolate.

But to understand how this works, we must first learn how chocolate is made – particularly the role that cocoa…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Appeal decision for abortion case exposes legal vacuum
~ Ghana: Still no law criminalizing witchcraft accusations six years after Akua Denteh’s fatal lynching
~ Zambia: Authorities must free journalist arrested over social media posts
~ Grattan on Friday: One Nation’s spectre hangs over Labor national conference
~ Cuba: Exile of Afro-Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara underscores years of injustice
~ ‘Like someone whacking a piñata’: orcas explode sunfish by ramming them at high speed
~ Employment surges in June, leaving the door open to further interest rate rises
~ How retirees, beachcombers and communities help scientists track everything from threatened species to algal blooms
~ At a time of harder borders and ‘ruthless’ rhetoric, the Refugee Convention is more important than ever
~ Will cough lozenges, syrups or medicated hot drinks make my cough go away?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter