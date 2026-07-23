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Why the Commonwealth Games are such an important platform for para sport

By Devin Adams, PhD Candidate, Accessible Environments Research Cluster, University of Stirling
The Commonwealth Games, being staged this year in Glasgow, hold para events in the same place and at the same time as the general competition. Not only does this give equal opportunity to all athletes, but it also brings disability sport into the mainstream conversation.

The multi-sport competition has been held every four years since 1930, when they were known as the British Empire Games. At the 1994 games in Victoria, Canada, disabled athletes were included in exhibition events. But in 2002 in Manchester, England, para athletes were fully integrated into their teams.

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