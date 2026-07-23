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Human Rights Observatory

US Officials Sound Alarm on Haiti While Preparing to Deport Haitians There

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Haitian community rally in support for the extension of TPS and against deportation in Miami, Florida April 26, 2026. © 2026 Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS via Reuters Fresh from a trip to Haiti, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz offered the UN Security Council on July 20 a harrowing account of the “kill zone” he said Port-au-Prince has become. In unusually graphic detail, he recounted grotesque incidents, including one in which several Haitian national police officers were “were flayed alive in the streets [and] pinned to the side of their…


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