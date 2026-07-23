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Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Appeal decision for abortion case exposes legal vacuum

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s appeal decision overturning the murder conviction of a woman who had a later abortion while reducing the sentences of medical staff, Amnesty International Korea’s Executive Director HeeKyoung Cho said: “While we welcome the court’s decision to acquit the woman who sought abortion, the court’s decision to uphold the convictions of medical staff […] The post South Korea: Appeal decision for abortion case exposes legal vacuum appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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