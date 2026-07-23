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Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: Still no law criminalizing witchcraft accusations six years after Akua Denteh’s fatal lynching

By Amnesty International
Ghanaian authorities have failed in their duty to protect hundreds of victims of witchcraft accusations by delaying passing the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill, said Amnesty International, six years after Akua Denteh was beaten to death, triggering outrage nationwide. On 23 July 2020, 90-year-old Akua Denteh, accused of being a witch, was lynched to death in front […] The post Ghana: Still no law criminalizing witchcraft accusations six years after Akua Denteh’s fatal lynching   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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