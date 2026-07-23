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Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Authorities must free journalist arrested over social media posts

By Amnesty International
Responding to the charges brought against detained Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) journalist MacPherson Mukuka, reportedly related to the violation of Section 10 of Zambia’s 2025 Cyber Crimes Act, which prohibits recording a private conversation without prior notice and posting it on social media, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director said: “MacPherson Mukuka’s arrest raises […] The post Zambia: Authorities must free journalist arrested over social media posts appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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