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Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Exile of Afro-Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara underscores years of injustice

By Amnesty International
Following the arrival in the United States of Afro-Cuban visual artist and prisoner of conscience Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, after nearly five years of unjust imprisonment in Cuba, Amnesty International said:  “Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara’s arrival in the United States brings an end to years of unjust imprisonment and underscores the harm caused by the […] The post Cuba: Exile of Afro-Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara underscores years of injustice   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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