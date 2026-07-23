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How retirees, beachcombers and communities help scientists track everything from threatened species to algal blooms

By Katie Irvine, TERN Surveillance Communication Lead, Adelaide University
Ben Sparrow, Associate Professor and Director - TERN Ecosystem Surveillance, Adelaide University
How healthy are Australia’s ecosystems? To answer that, scientists need data. But Australia is huge – and the number of professional scientists is limited. That’s where citizen science can help.

Every winter, thousands of grey nomads take to the roads and head north. Families return to familiar campgrounds for school holidays. Bushwalkers move through forests and along coastlines. School students catch invertebrates in rivers to learn about waterway health.

Each of these groups – and many more – can collect data vital to conservation efforts. When a citizen scientist uploads…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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