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Human Rights Observatory

At a time of harder borders and ‘ruthless’ rhetoric, the Refugee Convention is more important than ever

By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW
Critics claim the groundbreaking treaty, which turns 75 this month, is no longer fit for purpose. Without it, however, there would be chaos.The Conversation


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