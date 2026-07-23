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Human Rights Observatory

Domestic violence isn’t a ‘two-way street’. The evidence shows it’s gendered and often deadly

By Anastasia Powell, Professor of Family and Sexual Violence, RMIT University
Families are still grieving, and many Australians remain saddened and shocked, after the killing of four women and girls in four days earlier this month. And according to Australian Femicide Watch, 37 women have been killed this year.

Many of us have been asking: what more do we need to do to stop men’s violence against women?

There are many evidence-backed answers to this important…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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