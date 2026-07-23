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Human Rights Observatory

UAE: International Cycling’s Top Team Risks ‘Sportswashing’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cyclists during stage 14 of the 2026 Tour de France, July 18, 2026. © 2026 Gregory Van Gansen/Belga/Sipa USA via AP Photo (Beirut) – The United Arab Emirates’ cycling team Emirates-XRG risks “sportswashing” the country’s egregious human rights record, Human Rights Watch said today.The team’s principal sponsors are state-owned companies, and the team has stated openly that its aim is “representing an entire nation, the UAE.” UAE Team Emirates is currently leading in the Tour de France, which began on July 4, 2026, and will end on July 26.“Even as evidence…


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