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Human Rights Observatory

Niger: 3 Years of Military Rule Deepens Human Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani of Niger attends the Alliance of Sahel States second summit on security and development, in Bamako, Mali, December 23, 2025. © 2025 Mali Government Information Center via AP (Nairobi) – Niger’s military junta has entrenched authoritarian rule, dismantled democratic institutions, and intensified repression since seizing power three years ago, Human Rights Watch said today.On July 26, 2023, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani and other Nigerien army officers overthrew the elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum. Since then, the junta has…


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