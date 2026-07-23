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Human Rights Observatory

India: Excessive Force Used Against Student Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers use batons to disperse protestors during a march by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2026. © Photo by Kabir Jhangiani/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Indian security forces used tear gas and batons to suppress largely peaceful student and youth protests in New Delhi on July 20, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration should promptly and impartially investigate unnecessary and excessive use of force, allow peaceful protests, and stop suspending mobile internet services, which put people…


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