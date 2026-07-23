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Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Rights Advocates in Mining Areas Face Prosecution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Climate activists hold up portraits of slain Philippine environmental defenders during the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice protest in Quezon City, Philippines, November 6, 2021. © 2021 Ezra Acayan/Getty Images (Manila) – Prosecutors in the Philippines should dismiss criminal libel complaints, including those filed by a mining company, against four rights advocates in Nueva Vizcaya province, Human Rights Watch said today.In July 2026, the North Luzon Mineral Resources Corporation filed a criminal complaint for cyber-libel against two lawyers representing local…


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