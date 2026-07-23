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Human Rights Observatory

New ferry names: Winston calls it woke, but debating Cook’s legacy is nothing new

By Tony Ballantyne, Professor of History, University of Otago
Christening the new interisland ferries Kupe and Cook is a reminder that what we name things matters, shaping our sense of ourselves over time.The Conversation


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