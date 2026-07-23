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Human Rights Observatory

‘White Australia’ has always been a myth. Hanson lamenting its end is wrong – and dangerous

By Jon Piccini, Senior Lecturer in History, Australian Catholic University
Australians have every reason to be angry at our political elites. But Hanson’s nostalgic and false history does not hold the answer.The Conversation


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