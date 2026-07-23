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China has cracked down on AI companions. What can we learn from this?

By Joseph Crawford, Senior Lecturer, Management, University of Tasmania
Michael Cowling, Professor & Director, Hub for Apple Platform Innovation (HAPI), School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University
Since November 2022, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been rewriting billions of emails, student assignments, reports, and break-up text messages. Alongside these mundane uses, we’ve seen a proliferation of chatbots as AI “companions”.

Users can design and clothe (or unclothe) their very…The Conversation


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