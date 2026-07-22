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Human Rights Observatory

Global Mechanism on ICTs: Statement on international law

Statement delivered by Noa Schreuer, Legal Adviser, at the first substantial plenary session of the UN Global Mechanism on ICTs, New York, 22 July 2026.


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