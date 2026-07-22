The brain rewires itself for motherhood. We now know more about how
By Rosie Brown, Associate Professor in Physiology, University of Otago
Jenny Clarkson, Research Fellow and Lecturer, Department of Physiology, University of Otago
Michael Perkinon, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Physiology, University of Otago
A study in mice reveals how pregnancy hormones influence the brain’s reward system, helping explain why newborns become a mother’s priority.
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- Wednesday, July 22, 2026