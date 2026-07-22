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As the games begin, what does the Commonwealth mean and what purpose does it serve?

By Benjamin T. Jones, Associate Professor of History, CQUniversity Australia
Early tomorrow morning, Australian Eastern time, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will begin in Glasgow.

With the FIFA World Cup only just in the rearview mirror, Australians will once again be able to enjoy the sporting achievements of elite athletes. And as always at the Commonwealth Games, there is likely to be plenty of medals – Australia has been by far the most successful nation since the event was launched as the British Empire Games in 1930.

Nevertheless, some may wonder what is the point of dominating an international sporting competition without world powers such as…The Conversation


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