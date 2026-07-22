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Human Rights Observatory

Victorian teachers are striking again. Money alone won’t get them back to school

By Marian Mahat, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
On Thursday tens of thousands of Victorian public school teachers, principals and education support staff are walking off the job in a 24-hour statewide strike.

This means schools will not be operating as usual and union members will gather for a protest march in Melbourne’s CBD.

This is the latest escalation in a dispute with the state government that has been running since mid 2025.

In March, more than 35,000 school staff…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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