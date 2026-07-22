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Strange Health wins best health and wellbeing podcast award

By Gemma Ware, Head of Audio, The Conversation UK, The Conversation
Strange Health, a video podcast produced by The Conversation UK, has won the best health and wellbeing award at the Publisher Podcast Awards 2026.

The judges said it was “an entertaining podcast with a winning combination of host discussion and academic specialists”.

Hosted by Katie Edwards, a health and medicine editor at The Conversation, and Dan Baumgardt, a practising GP and lecturer in health and life sciences at the University…The Conversation


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